Flyers Lose Top Winger to Non-Contact Injury

In what should have been a great moment following a goal, the Philadelphia Flyers saw their emotions quickly fade after an injury occurred on the play.

On Monday night, early in the second period in the Flyers' game against the rival Pittsburgh Penguins, Tyson Foerster dropped a bullet of a one-timer on the power play to tie the game at 1-1.

The problem, though, is that Foerster suffered a non-contact injury while taking the shot, crumbling to the ice favoring his right arm before scurrying off the ice down the tunnel in short order.

The 23-year-old had just scored his 10th goal of the season in just 21 games, but ended up throwing his gloves off in the tunnel in frustration.

Roughly 20 minutes after Foerster left the game, the Flyers announced that the winger would not return to Monday night's game with an upper-body injury.

Ex-Flyers Goalie Carter Hart Expected to Make NHL Return This Week

According to a report, former <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/philadelphia-flyers">Philadelphia Flyers</a> goalie Carter Hart will make his return to the NHL and start for the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night, marking his first dose of NHL action since January 2024.

If the key top-six forward is to miss any time, the Flyers did just make a roster spot by waiving and subsequently assigning defenseman Adam Ginning to the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Considering the earlier talk about recalling Alex Bump from the minors, it would appear the former NCAA star is first in line to jump up to the NHL level in the wake of injury.

In 21 games this season, Foerster has 10 goals, three assists, and 13 points.