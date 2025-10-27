Flyers Made the Right Move, But Jett Luchanko's Departure Means More Uncertainty

The Philadelphia Flyers made the right move by sending Jett Luchanko back to the OHL Monday, but questions still remain and the player's development path has plenty of road left to be traveled.

Luchanko, 19, played four games for the Flyers this season - the same as last year under then-coach John Tortorella - and while the counting stats are identical, the key difference was the time he spent on the ice.

In both instances, Luchanko played four games, recorded one minor penalty, and registered a -3 rating.

However, under Tortorella, the 2024 first-round pick was given a real opportunity to succeed in a middle-six role, playing on the penalty kill and power play in addition to his 5-on-5 time. Luchanko's 14:03 average ice time plummeted to just 8:58 under Rick Tocchet, and, as a result, recorded just one shot on goal.

In my own eyes, I wrote nine days ago on my X account that Luchanko should have just been sent back to the OHL Guelph Storm rather than barely play or not play at all; this stint in the NHL can arguably be considered a step back.

Not only did Luchanko not really make an impact during training camp or the preseason, but he's also already missed 13 OHL regular season games.

Then, he'll soon turn around to play for Canada at the 2026 World Juniors in a few months, then finish his season with the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms again. It's a lot of bouncing around for a player the Flyers are banking on developing.

PHLY's Charlie O'Connor quoted Flyers GM Danny Briere as saying that "it was time for [Luchanko] to start playing high minutes," though not much has really changed between now and the start of the regular season nearly three weeks ago.

The 19-year-old never truly earned a spot and was in and out of the lineup anyway, but the Flyers were maybe hoping for more. It can still happen, but Luchanko, as he did in his draft year, projects more as a bottom-six center than a top-six one.

The high-end looks like Mat Barzal, and the low-end looks like Ryan Poehling or Michael McLeod. It all depends on how far the offense comes.

That offense, of course, isn't going to come playing on the fourth line with Garnet Hathaway and Nikita Grebenkin, who is an NHL rookie himself.

Take it from David St-Louis, one of EliteProspects' fantastic analysts.

"If you want players to shine, give them bigger roles to prove themselves. I keep repeating this, but outperforming minor roles is very hard at the NHL level," St-Louis commented on his X account. "It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. Still, not rushing Luchanko is likely a good decision."

At the end of the day, the Flyers mercifully ended their own day-to-day decision-making with one of their most important prospects.

Certainty, more than anything, is what Luchanko needs from now until he officially turns pro next season.

A year from now, players like Christian Dvorak, Nick Deslauriers, and Bobby Brink will all be free agents, and if even one leaves, that opens an opportunity for Luchanko to play greater minutes. Now is not that time, obviously, and the Flyers have changed their tune and agree.

Luchanko will likely require at least a full year or two in the AHL before he can truly crack the Flyers as a full-time NHLer, which means that the Zeev Buium comparisons will continue to fly.

With a strong year under his belt, maybe Konsta Helenius works his way into that conversation, too.

Success comes in many shapes and sizes, though, and it looks different for everyone. Development in the NHL is hardly linear, and the Flyers' decision to pull the plug on the NHL for Luchanko this year will ultimately be a better use of everyone's time.

Going forward, though, the Flyers are going to have to be sure they're nailing Luchanko's development path, because it's been a rollercoaster so far.