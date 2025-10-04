Flyers Make Final Roster Cut; Top Prospect Poised to Stay in NHL

The Philadelphia Flyers appear to have made their final roster cut before the end of Saturday afternoon's preseason game against the New Jersey Devils, revealing what could be their final NHL group ahead of opening night.

On Saturday, during the second intermission of the Flyers and Devils game, PuckPedia posted the group of NHL players on waivers.

Included amongst the group is Flyers defenseman Dennis Gilbert, meaning the Flyers are likely to start the 2025-26 regular season with seven defensemen.

Former No. 11 overall pick Victor Soderstrom went unclaimed on waivers.

If the Flyers make no further changes to their roster ahead of opening night, they will start the season with Travis Sanheim, Cam York, Nick Seeler, Jamie Drysdale, Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning, and Noah Juulsen as their seven defenders.

As for the forwards, this all but confirms Nikita Grebenkin caps off his impressive training camp and preseason with an NHL roster spot with the Flyers.

Flyers Reportedly 'Open' to Trading Emil Andrae

After Emil Andrae failed to make the Philadelphia Flyers roster out of training camp, the team is reportedly open to moving on from the undersized defenseman.

Additionally, provided the Flyers indeed opt to keep him around, top center prospect Jett Luchanko will stick around on the NHL roster again, just as he did last year.

Latvian forward Rodrigo Abols, who is playing on a line with Luchanko in Saturday's preseaosn game against the Devils, appears to have made the final cut as well.

Although unlikely, the Flyers can still choose to bring players back from the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms and/or send Luchanko to the OHL Guelph Storm, but, as it stands, the Flyers have unofficially confirmed their roster to start the regular season.