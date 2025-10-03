Rick Tocchet Issues Blunt Warning to Struggling Flyers Defenseman

The Philadelphia Flyers may have lost to the New York Islanders in Thursday night's preseason game, but their continued struggles on defense are of much greater concern.

With prospects like Emil Andrae and Helge Grans, at least temporarily, out of the picture, the Flyers have left themselves with Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning, Dennis Gilbert, and Noah Juulsen as their options to comprise the third defense pair.

If head coach Rick Tocchet prefers to keep eight defensemen and the Flyers oblige, then all four players will stick around.

Zamula, 25, is the incumbent in that battle, but his status might not last very long after a series of poor and uninspiring performances in the exhibition games.

On Thursday night, Zamula struggled greatly with unforced turnovers and stumbled to the tune of a 5-1 scoring chance differential and 17-8 shot attempt differential at 5-on-5 on Thursday night - both in favor of the Islanders - according to Natural Stat Trick.

Both Ginning and Zamula are 25 years old and on expiring contracts, but one player is clearly trending up and the other down.

Flyers Working to Turn Nikita Grebenkin Into 'A Force'

While it's still early, the Philadelphia Flyers may have found themselves a hidden gem in winger prospect Nikita Grebenkin, who continues to impress in the NHL preseason and training camp.

Tocchet has taken notice of Zamula's struggles, too, and bluntly addressed them after the loss to the Islanders.

"Yeah, he's gotta pick it up," Tocchet plainly assessed. "Yup, definitely."

That's not exactly a ringing endorsement from your head coach with as many as three teammates battling with you for playing time, a place in the lineup, and, potentially, a place on the roster altogether.

Much to the chagrin of Flyers fans, the organization appears to have already made their final decision on Andrae until something changes, and we're left to wonder what a healthy Oliver Bonk could do with this competition had he been available to play.

As for the injured Ethan Samson, I spotted him sporting a brace or cast of sorts on his right hand in the elevator after the game, and he was declared out 6-to-8 weeks by the Flyers last week anyway.

This is all to say that the Flyers have what they have at this point, but if Zamula doesn't tread carefully, Tocchet's patience with him could run out sooner than later.