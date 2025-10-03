Flyers Reportedly 'Open' to Trading Emil Andrae

After Emil Andrae failed to make the Philadelphia Flyers roster out of training camp, the team is reportedly open to moving on from the undersized defenseman.

On Friday, Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff reported that Andrae, 23, still has value to the Flyers and isn't actively being shopped, but could be dealt for the right offer.

"Speaking with a source earlier in the week, while they are not actively shopping him and still see his value to the organization, I was told the Flyers are open to moving Andrae," Di Marco wrote.

"Again, the Flyers are simply 'open' to the idea of moving Andrae and are not actively shopping him. But given the way the defense is shaking out, it is fair to think that Andrae may not be long for Philadelphia. Speaking with an Eastern Conference executive, Andrae is liked especially for his competitiveness and poise, but the same executive wishes 'he was a bit quicker for his size.'"

The Eastern Conference executive's criticism of Andrae to Di Marco is valid and has been an issue for the former second-round pick at times.

One of Andrae's weaknesses has been rush defense and defending against speed, and this issue did show up in Andrae's last preseason game against the Boston Bruins on Sept. 29.

At one point, Bruins forward David Pastrnak was able to drive at Andrae and used an inside-outside move to catch the Flyers defenseman flat-footed. Pastrnak then drove around the back of the Flyers' goal and forced Dan Vladar to make a key skate save at the far post on a wraparound attempt.

And, for all his offensive talents and generally playing the game much more efficiently than players like Egor Zamula, Dennis Gilbert, and Noah Juulsen, Andrae only managed to produce one goal, six assists, and seven points in 42 NHL games with the Flyers last season.

Generally, whether you agree or disagree, teams like defenders to make up for what they lack in size and defense in offense, and Andrae objectively has not done this.

As for a potential trade return for the 5-foot-9 defender, Di Marco believes "the Flyers would be looking for a similar defensive prospect or third-round pick," in a prospective deal.

It makes perfect sense, as the Flyers would likely seize that trade as an opportunity to patch up their defense, either with another prospect directly or by packaging one or multiple draft assets for a player.

In any case, barring injury, it seems like Andrae's time in Philadelphia with the Flyers is destined to come to an unfortunate end at some point in the near future after a promising 2024-25 season.