Flyers Should Consider Reunion with Recently Waived Defenseman

If the Philadelphia Flyers want to solve their issues on defense, they may have to get creative by using the NHL waiver wire.

On Wednesday, it was announced that former Flyers defenseman Louie Belpedio was placed on waivers by the Metropolitan Division rival Washington Capitals, making him available to Philadelphia for a reunion.

Also on waivers is former Flyers forward Jakob Pelletier; the Flyers themselves cut newcomer Lane Pederson, who suffered an upper-body injury in the first preseason game against the New York Islanders.

Flyers fans may remember Belpedio, 29, as the steady but unspectacular right-shot defenseman who spent the last three seasons with the organization, primarily in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Belpedio did, however, play 12 NHL games for the Flyers in the 2023-24 season, scoring two goals, two assists, and four points while accumulating zero (yes, zero) penalty minutes and a +6 rating. That's not half bad!

Belpedio also spent the entirety of last season with the Phantoms, scoring five goals, 23 assists, and 28 points in 66 games while wearing an 'A' on his sweater for the second year in a row.

The former third-round pick is under contract for two seasons at a $775k cap hit, and his salary is reduced to $575k if and when he plays in the AHL.

The Flyers know the player well, and assistant GM Brent Flahr was the assistant GM of the Minnesota Wild when Belpedio was drafted in 2014.

Should the Flyers truly be completely underwhelmed by the race to the bottom for a roster spot on defense between Adam Ginning, Egor Zamula, Dennis Gilbert, and Noah Juulsen, they could take a free flier on Belpedio and see if they can land him on waivers.

Things will change once Rasmus Ristolainen returns from his triceps injury, but until then, it wouldn't be the worst idea to give Belpedio another shot wearing the Orange and Black.