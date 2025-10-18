Flyers Sit Jett Luchanko for 1st NHL Meeting vs. Zeev Buium

In a move that will invariably stir up controversy, the Philadelphia Flyers and head coach Rick Tocchet have decided to put Jett Luchanko in the press box ahead of the team's first matchup with top defense prospect Zeev Buium.

The two 19-year-olds, of course, will be superimposed for the rest of their careers by fans and draft analysts alike.

Notoriously, the Flyers had traded down one spot from 12 to 13 at the 2024 NHL Draft, allowing the Wild to move up and draft the undersized but wildly skilled Buium. The Flyers, extra third-round pick in hand, went with Luchanko one pick later.

That move threw significant flak at the Flyers, as the team opted to go with positional need over another undersized defenseman, citing the presences of Cam York, Jamie Drysdale, and Emil Andrae on the defense already.

Of course, Andrae could be traded for his lack of size and fit with the Flyers' philosophies, while Drysdale, for all his talents, has one point in four games this season.

The 6-foot Buium is still learning the ropes as he goes along, but he's already up to one goal, four assists, and five points in five games with the Wild - all of which have come on the power play.

It goes without saying that the -7 rating is lackluster, but Buium is already playing 20:51 a night in his nascent NHL career. A coach like John Hynes trusting him like that speaks volumes.

As for Luchanko, the speedy center is still without his first professional goal, and has yet to record a point in his first seven NHL games.

The 2024 first-round pick isn't exactly being placed in a position to succeed playing on the fourth line with fellow rookie Nikita Grebenkin and Garnet Hathaway, but the current results are what they are.

Buium has already emerged as a power play specialist, if nothing else, for the Wild, while the Flyers are still deciding what to do with their young prospect in Luchanko on a daily basis.

With Luchanko (and Grebenkin) getting pulled from the lineup, the Flyers announced Saturday that veterans Nick Deslauriers and Rodrigo Abols will enter the lineup.

Additionally, Egor Zamula replaces Adam Ginning on defense.