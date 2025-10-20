Flyers Trade Rumors: NHL Insider Names Potential Western Conference Trade Partner

If the Philadelphia Flyers end up trading Emil Andrae or another key prospect or roster player, the NHL rumor mill certainly indicates they won't have any shortage of suitors for their players.

Andrae, 23, impressed in his only appearance for the Flyers this season, but, despite that, the Swede finds himself back in the AHL playing for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The former second-round pick has already been named a trade candidate, primarily due to his and the Flyers' lack of size, but sharks will be circling Andrae--literally.

According to NHL insider David Pagnotta via Wednesday's episode of the DFO Rundown, the San Jose Sharks will be looking to jettison many of their veteran defenders in favor of younger talent.

That younger talent, according to Pagnotta, could be the Flyers' Andrae, on paper.

"All those players I mentioned are players who are going to be available throughout the season. But, I think the overall goal for San Jose is to find a way to bring in young talent on that back end. We'll see what happens there," Pagnotta said.

"Andrae out of Philly, I think that fits the mold of what they're looking at there, plus higher ceiling. But, we'll see what Mike Grier has up his sleeve later this year."

Notably, Andrae is a restricted free agent at the end of this season, as is fellow defenseman Jamie Drysdale.

The Flyers are likely to only keep one of them, if one at all, and Rick Tocchet's deployment suggests it would be the latter in that scenario.

Tocchet's philosophy is one that Flyers fans haven't too keen on so far; even for someone like John Tortorella (and later Brad Shaw), Andrae played 42 games for the Flyers last season.

Still, the results are what they are, and it's Tocchet's right as the head coach to build his lineup how he sees fit.

The longer Andrae remains out of the Flyers' NHL lineup, the more likely is to find a new home by season's end.