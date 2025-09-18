Flyers Training Camp 2025: Top 3 Roster Battles to Watch

The Philadelphia Flyers are looking to ratchet up the competition for NHL roster spots this year, and that starts with the beginning of training camp on Thursday.

Just prior to the conclusion of rookie camp earlier in the week, Flyers GM Danny Briere challenged his team to battle with each other for more responsibilities on the ice, stating that "nobody should be comfortable or happy with what they've done in the past."

So, opportunities are going to be there for the taking, both at the forward positions and on defense.

The obvious place to start here is at the forward position, where two left winger spots are technically open, though players like Noah Cates and Christian Dvorak can move to the left wing to accommodate players like Rodrigo Abols and Jett Luchanko.

Nick Deslauriers is still on the Flyers' roster, but he'll be battling with prospects Alex Bump and Nikita Grebenkin for a place in the lineup.

Bump is not exactly tailor-made for a fourth-line role, so this is conceivably going to come down to Grebenkin vs. Deslauriers as long as Bump doesn't have a poor training camp.

If the Flyers choose to keep eight defensemen, they're limited to 13 forwards. If Grebenkin and Bump make the lineup, would the Flyers be willing to have Deslauriers as the only reserve forward instead of another center?

That's where players like Helge Grans and Emil Andrae affect the big picture.

Right now, the Flyers have veterans Noah Juulsen and Dennis Gilbert in the equation, and Egor Zamula could potentially reprise his role as the sixth defenseman from last season.

Andrae's 5-foot-9 stature works against him, and Briere has already warned that the Flyers are "going to need the Emil we saw early [last] season for him to stick around."

He and Zamula were in and out for each other in the lineup at times under John Tortorella, and that is, for all intents and purposes, one of the main roster battles to watch, in addition to whatever Gilbert can say for himself and bring to the table as a career tweener defenseman.

On the other side are Juulsen and Grans, who will be vying for ice time in place of the injured Rasmus Ristolainen.

As it stands, Travis Sanheim and Jamie Drysdale will continue as the two top-four right defensemen, though only Drysdale is a right-shot.

It's certainly plausible that Sanheim moves back to the left under a new head coach in Rick Tocchet, and both Grans and Juulsen play with Ristolainen out.

But, assuming the operation carries over from the Tortorella era, it's one or the other, not both.

Juulsen played under Tocchet already in Vancouver with the Canucks, established himself as an NHLer, and endeared himself as a rugged shot-blocker type.

The problem is that the 28-year-old had a -12 rating in 35 games last season and didn't record a single point, whereas Grans out-produced Juulsen in one game, his NHL debut.

Tocchet may favor familiarity and experience in Juulsen, but his responsibility is to also develop the Flyers' young players, which includes Grans, who took major strides by playing in his first six NHL games last season.

As for my early predictions?

I suspect Bump and Grebenkin take the two winger spots and push Deslauriers to the bench. The 31 games Deslauriers played for the Flyers last season were his fewest since his rookie campaign in 2013-14 (17 games) and he'll turn 35 in February.

Andrae brings more to the table than Zamula despite his slight build, and I think pairing him with a fellow Swede and familiar defenseman in Grans can help get the most out of both players.

Zamula and Juulsen remain as bench options in the event one or both youngsters struggle.

It should also be noted that Grans is no longer waivers-exempt, while Andrae is for 34 more games or until the end of this season.

How this all ultimately plays out remains to be seen, but these are the players worth focusing on the most throughout training camp this fall.