Former Flyers in Trouble as Maple Leafs Continue to Struggle

Between injuries and inconsistent performances, a group of former Philadelphia Flyers, now with the Toronto Maple Leafs, are finding themselves having an awfully tough go this season.

On Tuesday night, the Maple Leafs suffered what was their eighth regulation loss of the young 2025-26 season, dropping a 5-3 decision to a Boston Bruins team that has been surprisingly competitive early in the year.

To make matters worse, captain Auston Matthews departed the loss with a lower-body injury, and he's not the only one on the shelf.

Leaving the game with him was former Flyers goalie Anthony Stolarz, who has markedly struggled this season after being pressed into a true starting goalie's role.

The 31-year-old stopped just eight of 11 shots before his injury and now sits at a 6-5-1 record, a 3.51 GAA, and a .884 save percentage on the season, and that's coming after Stolarz inked a four-year extension on the heels of two elite seasons as a backup/rotational goalie.

Of course, the Maple Leafs were already impossibly tasked with coping with the offseason loss of superstar forward Mitch Marner, who's enjoying a delightful start to life with the Vegas Golden Knights out west.

Now down Matthews and Stolarz in addition to former Flyers forward Scott Laughton, defenseman Chris Tanev, and goalie Joseph Woll, things aren't looking too great in Toronto at the moment.

Left to deal with and manage this crisis is none other than ex-Flyers boss Craig Berube, who is in the midst of his second year with the Maple Leafs after replacing Sheldon Keefe.

Berube has already needed to deploy once-promising Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers in Tanev's stead, and now he'll have to get even more creative if Matthews and/or Stolarz are to miss any time due to injury.

It feels a bit strange that this is the same Maple Leafs team that earned their first road win of the season in Philadelphia against the Flyers just 11 days ago - a game in which the Flyers led 1-0, only for Aleksei Kolosov to replace Dan Vladar in what ended up as a 5-2 blowout.

As for the Flyers after the loss? They're still one point ahead of the Maple Leafs in the standing with two games in hand, squaring themselves nicely into the wildcard picture as we approach mid-November.