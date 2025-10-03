Former Flyers Tough Guy Traded To Big Rival

A former Philadelphia Flyers forward is on the move, and he is heading to one of the team's division rivals.

The New Jersey Devils have acquired former Flyer Zack MacEwen from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Kurtis MacDermid.

MacEwen spent each of the last two seasons with the Senators organization before this trade. In 51 games with the Senators from 2023-24 to 2024-25, the 6-foot-4 forward recorded four goals, two assists, 78 penalty minutes, 104 hits, and a minus-4 rating.

MacEwen played in 21 games with Ottawa in 2024-25, recording two goals, three points, and 49 hits. He also recorded seven goals, nine assists, and a minus-3 rating in 23 games with Ottawa's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Belleville Senators.

MacEwen joined the Flyers ahead of the 2021-22 season after the Metropolitan Division club claimed him off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks. Following this, the 29-year-old posted seven goals, 11 assists, 18 points, 164 penalty minutes, and 289 hits in 121 games over two seasons with the Flyers.

MacEwen's time with the Flyers ended ahead of the 2023 NHL trade deadline, as he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Brendan Lemieux and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Now, after being traded to the Devils, MacEwen will be looking to earn a spot on their NHL roster. It will be interesting to see what happens on that front from here.