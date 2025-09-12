Jett Luchanko Injury Update: Top Flyers Prospect Will Return Soon

Top Philadelphia Flyers center prospect Jett Luchanko will be out for rookie camp, but his return to the ice should be imminent.

According to an update released by the Flyers Thursday, Luchanko, 19, is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next week.

The 2024 first-round pick was, however, held out of Thursday's rookie camp practice session for precautionary reasons, potentially related to the groin injury that held him out of development camp two months earlier.

Luchanko is not expected to play against the New York Rangers in the first rookie series game between the two teams Friday night, which effectively rules him out for the second game Saturday, too.

To that end, defenseman Oliver Bonk, who also didn't participate on the ice at development camp in early July, is also out against the Rangers for Friday night's game.

It would appear that the Flyers truly are just exercising the most caution to ensure two of their recent first-round picks have every opportunity to compete for an NHL roster spot, starting with training camp next week.

Flyers Brass Not Giving Up On Aleksei Kolosov

The Philadelphia Flyers may appear set at the goalie position at the NHL level this year, but anything can happen, and the book isn't closed on prospect Aleksei Kolosov yet.

Luchanko will either have to make the NHL or return to the OHL this season, whereas Bonk will be turning pro and will be closer to home under the watchful eye of the Flyers, whether he's in the NHL or in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Watch for Luchanko to return to the ice for the Flyers within the week as training camp creeps around the corner.