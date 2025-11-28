No, the Flyers Shouldn't Trade for Quinn Hughes

The Philadelphia Flyers still very much need star talent, especially on defense, but, sometimes, risk outweighs reward, and trying to trade for Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is one of those risks.

The Canucks would be wise to move on from Hughes, 26, as soon as they know for certain the superstar defenseman won't remain with the club beyond 2027, when he's expected to hit free agency and join brothers Jack and Luke on the New Jersey Devils.

Now, if the Devils wanted to get Hughes for two early pushes at a Stanley Cup before they need to sign the eldest brother to a new contract that far exceeds his current $7.875 million cap hit, it makes all the sense in the world for them to pursue a trade.

Blue chip defense prospects like Anton Silayev (2024 No. 10) and Seamus Casey (2022 No. 46) would be attractive pieces for the Canucks to chase, and the Devils, who are now trying to compete annually, still have their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks.

What would the Flyers need give up to match a package of that caliber? And would it be worth it at this stage?

Too much, and no, it wouldn't be.

The links to the Flyers have been obvious, given Hughes's strong relationship with Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet and his two brothers playing locally.

Even NHL insider Frank Seravalli has made that connection, but that is just about the only perspective from which this has any legs for the Flyers.

Franchise forward Matvei Michkov has had an underwhelming sophomore season - at least partially due to his significantly decreased average ice time - and other young players have regressed in lockstep.

The core of the defense has not changed at all, and the goaltending picture is improved but still curious; Sam Ersson has struggled, and, can Dan Vladar maintain this level of play past the winter?

Plus, top 2025 draft choice Porter Martone is not on the NHL roster yet and is only 19 years old.

Because Hughes cannot sign an extension with the Canucks, Flyers, Devils, or any other NHL team until July 1, 2026, the Flyers would be, at worst, parting ways with significant assets to get two seasons, including this one, out of Hughes without a new deal in place.

When accounting for lost assets, like draft picks and roster players (Tyson Foerster? Michkov? Jett Luchanko or Oliver Bonk?), the Flyers may not even have a good enough team left over to make those two seasons worthwhile.

At the time of this writing, Noah Cates and Christian Dvorak are the team's de facto top-six centers, with a combination of Owen Tippett, Travis Konecny, Trevor Zegras, and Foerster flanking them.

Michkov has been saddled with third-line minutes next to Sean Couturier and Bobby Brink, and Nikita Grebenkin has, for better or for worse, failed to displace Nick Deslauriers and Garnet Hathaway in the lineup after a promising start to his first season with the Flyers.

These pre-existing issues, on top of trading the farm and having to outbid the Devils or other contenders for Hughes, make such an endeavor wholly unworthwhile in the big picture.

Hughes, like Michkov, was drafted seventh overall; the Flyers are best off drafting and developing their own players and adding talent in other ways.

For example, buying low on disgruntled Anaheim Ducks defender Pavel Mintyukov, who is supremely talented himself, would be a suitable alternative, especially if the Flyers can bring the Russian to or near his full potential as a player.

The Flyers can then allocate their high-value draft picks, or other prospects, to bring in proven talent if they wish.

Martone and Michkov are two top-six wingers for the future, and it's all but guaranteed Zegras and Foerster are part of that conversation, too.

Center and defense are still two questions the Flyers must address, and they need to come up with a solid plan before doing anything rash, such as trading for Quinn Hughes with no way of protecting themselves.