    Top Flyers Defense Prospect Suffers Another Significant Injury

    Updated at: Oct 25, 2025, 11:00

    Luck just hasn't been on the side of the Philadelphia Flyers' defense prospects these last few months, with another going down for several weeks with a significant injury.

    According to Laval Rocket and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada broadcaster Cedrik Blondin, Flyers defense prospect Spencer Gill will miss 12-15 weeks with an upper-body injury and will undergo surgery.

    Gill, 19, was one of the Flyers' more impressive young players throughout training camp and the preseason and seemingly made it a point to show off his playmaking and mobility in the offensive zone often.

    As a result, the 2024 second-round pick ranked 22nd amongst all NHL defensemen with a 67.86% Corsi percentage at 5-on-5 in his lone preseason appearance for the Flyers, according to Natural Stat Trick.

    Gill's new injury marks the second major one to a Flyers defense prospect this week, as it was previously reported by The Athletic's Kevin Kurz that defenseman Oliver Bonk is still 5-6 weeks away from returning the ice.

    Bonk, of course, was given a two-week recovery timeline by the Flyers on Oct. 1 after being listed as day-to-day during training camp, and now he'll be missing time into December.

    As for Gill, the 19-year-old is missing a chunk of valuable development and playing time for the second year in a row after suffering a broken ankle last season.  

    Gill is in his first season with the Armada after being traded by the QMJHL Rimouski Oceanic in the offseason. Gill hasn't played since Oct. 10; in two games this season, he has two penalty minutes, a +1 rating, and three shots on goal, but hasn't gotten on the scoresheet.