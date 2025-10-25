Top Flyers Defense Prospect Suffers Another Significant Injury

Luck just hasn't been on the side of the Philadelphia Flyers' defense prospects these last few months, with another going down for several weeks with a significant injury.

According to Laval Rocket and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada broadcaster Cedrik Blondin, Flyers defense prospect Spencer Gill will miss 12-15 weeks with an upper-body injury and will undergo surgery.

Gill, 19, was one of the Flyers' more impressive young players throughout training camp and the preseason and seemingly made it a point to show off his playmaking and mobility in the offensive zone often.

As a result, the 2024 second-round pick ranked 22nd amongst all NHL defensemen with a 67.86% Corsi percentage at 5-on-5 in his lone preseason appearance for the Flyers, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Gill's new injury marks the second major one to a Flyers defense prospect this week, as it was previously reported by The Athletic's Kevin Kurz that defenseman Oliver Bonk is still 5-6 weeks away from returning the ice.

Bonk, of course, was given a two-week recovery timeline by the Flyers on Oct. 1 after being listed as day-to-day during training camp, and now he'll be missing time into December.

As for Gill, the 19-year-old is missing a chunk of valuable development and playing time for the second year in a row after suffering a broken ankle last season.

Gill is in his first season with the Armada after being traded by the QMJHL Rimouski Oceanic in the offseason. Gill hasn't played since Oct. 10; in two games this season, he has two penalty minutes, a +1 rating, and three shots on goal, but hasn't gotten on the scoresheet.