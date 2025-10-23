Flyers: Latest Injury Updates On Ristolainen & Bonk

According to The Athletic's Kevin Kurz, Philadelphia Flyers defensemen Rasmus Ristolainen and Oliver Bonk are expected to be out for another five to six weeks before returning to action. Kurz also noted that this is if the two Flyers do not have any setbacks with their recoveries.

Ristolainen underwent triceps surgery back in April and last played for the Flyers back in March of this past season. In 63 games during the 2024-25 season with the Flyers, the 6-foot-4 defenseman recorded four goals, 15 assists, 19 points, 94 blocks, 97 hits, and a plus-3 rating.

The Flyers are certainly looking forward to Ristolainen being able to return, as he is a key part of the right side of their defense and kills penalties. However, they are still not going to have him in the lineup for a decent chunk of time with this new update.

Bonk, on the other hand, has been out of action due to an upper-body injury he suffered during training camp. The 2023 first-round pick spent this past season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), posting 11 goals, 40 points, and a plus-37 rating in 52 regular-season games. He also had two goals and 14 points in 17 playoff games for London this spring.

Kurz also noted that Bonk is expected to start the season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms once he gets back into game action.