Buffalo Sabres At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to sweep the season series against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.
The Pittsburgh Penguins will have three home games in a row before embarking on a five-game road trip next week.
The first of the three home games will take place on Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres, one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The Sabres have won four in a row coming out of the Olympic break and are in second place in their division.
They have been one of the best teams in the league for the last few months and have a very balanced lineup. Not only are their best players playing like their best players, but they've also gotten some solid contributions from their depth players.
The Sabres have 10 skaters with double-digit goals this season so far, and are led by Tage Thompson, who just helped Team USA win its first Gold Medal since 1980 at the Winter Olympics. He's been fabulous this season, compiling 33 goals and 64 points in 61 games.
Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been one of the best defensemen in the world this season, racking up 12 goals and 53 points in 57 games. He's an excellent distributor and also great in his own zone.
Alex Tuch is in the final year of his contract and is shaping up to get a pretty big pay increase this offseason. He has 24 goals and 52 points in 60 games this season.
This will be the third and final meeting between the Penguins and Sabres this season, unless they meet in the playoffs. The Penguins have won the previous two meetings, outscoring the Sabres 9-4.
Arturs Silovs will start in goal for the Penguins after having the night off on Tuesday. Forward Blake Lizotte looks likely to return after he was a full participant in the morning skate. He missed Tuesday's game with a lower-body injury.
Here's a look at the projected lines and pairings:
Forwards
Chinakhov-Novak-Malkin
A. Hayes-Rakell-Rust
Mantha-Kindel-Brazeau
Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari
Defensive pairs
Wotherspoon-Karlsson
Girard-Letang
Shea-Clifton
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'