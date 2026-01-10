Calgary Flames At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins have won six in a row heading into Saturday's showdown against the Calgary Flames.

The Penguins currently sit in a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and will try to make it seven wins in a row against a struggling Flames team. The Flames have lost four in a row heading into this game and have given up four or more goals in all of those losses.

Nazem Kadri leads the Flames in points with 32, but only has eight goals this season. He's been much more of a playmaker when he has the puck on his stick.

Rasmus Andersson has been great for the Flames as their top defenseman, compiling nine goals and 27 points in 44 games. They've also gotten contributions from Mikael Backlund, Blake Coleman, Jonathan Huberdeau, Matt Coronato, Joel Farabee, and Morgan Frost.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf is an absolute stud, even though his numbers are down this year. He has played in 35 games, compiling a .898 save percentage and a 2.97 goals-against average.

Wolf finished last season with a .910 save percentage and a 2.64 goals-against average. He was the biggest reason why the Flames were in the playoff race all year and will be a good goaltender in the league for plenty more seasons to come.

The Penguins will have a different top line since Bryan Rust is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Rafael Harvey-Pinard was recalled from WBS before the game.

Based on the goalie rotation, Arturs Silovs is in line to start against the Flames after Stuart Skinner played on Thursday.

Saturday's game is set to start at 3:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

