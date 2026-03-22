Carolina Hurricanes At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

This will be the third meeting between the two teams in less than two weeks, after Carolina won the previous two 5-4 and 6-5. Both games were played in Raleigh, a place the Penguins haven't won in since the 2018-19 season.
It looked like the Penguins were going to win Wednesday's game when Ben Kindel gave them a 5-4 lead with 4:51 left in the third period, but it wasn't meant to be. K'Andre Miller tied the game for the Hurricanes with 2:51 left in the game before Sean Walker won it in overtime.
The Hurricanes have won two of the three matchups this season, and the Penguins will try to ensure they at least split the season series. The Penguins are also on an 18-game point streak against Metropolitan Division teams and will try to extend it to 19 on Sunday.
The Penguins are coming off a dramatic 5-4 shootout win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, giving them 86 points overall. They're still in second place in the division heading into this contest.
The Hurricanes are in first place in the division and have gotten contributions from all over their lineup. They can run four lines against any team and also know how to shut things down in their own end.
Sebastian Aho has been fantastic as always, compiling 24 goals and 71 points in 69 games. Andrei Svechnikov, Jackson Blake, Seth Jarvis, and Nikolaj Ehlers have also scored at least 20 goals this season.
The Penguins are set to make two lineup changes for this game. Stuart Skinner will start in goal, and Ryan Graves will slot in for Ryan Shea, who got injured during Saturday's game against the Jets.
Here's a look at the projected lineup:
Forward lines
Rakell-Crosby-Rust
Chinakhov-Novak-Malkin
Mantha-Kindel-Brazeau
Soderblom-Dewar-Acciari
Defensive pairs
Wotherspoon-Karlsson
Girard-Letang
Graves-Clifton
Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'