The third line of Rutger McGroarty, Hendrix Lapierre, and Ville Koivunen was outstanding yet again, creating havoc and generating chances in the offensive zone and then taking care of business when called on in their own zone. The second line of Egor Chinakhov, Ben Kindel, and Avery Hayes was buzzing, as they outchanced Dallas 15-11 and were on the ice in the latter stages of the game with points on the line.