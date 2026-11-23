Pittsburgh Penguins
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Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 4:56 AMPublished Nov 23, 2026 4:56 AM
Updated Nov 23, 2026 5:28 AM
The Penguins are now just three points out of the NHL's basement, and with a major trade executed Sunday in the league, they might be next in line.
After a gut-wrenching loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins hoped to turn things around in the second leg of a weekend road back-to-back Sunday against the Dallas Stars.
They played more than well enough to come away with two points, or - at minimum - a point. They only surrendered one goal. They buttoned up defensively.
Unfortunately, they simply could not put the puck in the back of the net.
The Penguins dropped their fourth-straight game with a 1-0 loss to the Stars, with the game's lone goal coming off the stick of Joel Kiviranta in the second period. Stars' goaltender Jake Oettinger was spectacular, stopping all 33 Penguins' shots on goal and coming up with some saves at big moments.
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Unlike in some of their preceding games, the Penguins played an excellent 60 minutes of hockey. They outshot the Stars, 33-23, including a 14-5 advantage in the third period.
They just couldn't finish, and they hit iron three different times - including twice in the first period off the sticks of Tommy Novak and Justin Brazeau in the same exact spot. If anything, head coach Dan Muse was not upset with his team in this one, he was upset at not being able to achieve the deserved result.
"I'm not disappointed in the effort. I'm not disappointed in the approach that these guys took," Muse said. "I'm disappointed in the fact that they can't be feeling good after a really good effort because we still didn't get the win."
Oettinger wasn't the only goaltender who put up an outstanding performance. Arturs Silovs was spectacular, too, making 22 saves on 23 Dallas shots.
On a night when the Penguins got the goaltending and got hte defense, they couldn't score. The loss leaves them just three points ahead of the Vancouver Canucks for the worst record in the NHL.
Here are three takeaways from this backbreaking loss:
- The Penguins were really, really solid defensively in this game, and they were far and away the better of the two teams. It was an effort similar to the one against the Stars on Oct. 10, when they edged Dallas 2-1 in a shootout and put on a defensive clinic.
The same was the case here, and it came against one of the league's powerhouse teams and a team that came into this game on a four-game winning streak. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Penguins controlled 63.14 percent of the expected goals share, and they generated 26 scoring chances for in opposition to Dallas's 19. Oettinger saved almost two and a half goals above expected.
Truly, this was yet another clinical performance from the Penguins against a formidable Dallas team. On two occasions, they've countered one of the league's best defensive teams with two of their best defensive efforts of the season. They just could not score to save their lives.
If the Penguins were not sitting in the basement of the Eastern Conference with 16 points and riding a 2-8 record in their last 10 games, this loss wouldn't really be categorized as a bad one. But, the reality is, it was another game with no points.
And it's another game that put more distance between them and their hopes of getting themselves back in the playoff race, as they are 13 points back of the final wild card spot in the East. It's a game they can hope to build off of. But they're running out of time for anything to be built at all.
- A shining bright spot in this game was the Penguins' young guns.
The third line of Rutger McGroarty, Hendrix Lapierre, and Ville Koivunen was outstanding yet again, creating havoc and generating chances in the offensive zone and then taking care of business when called on in their own zone. The second line of Egor Chinakhov, Ben Kindel, and Avery Hayes was buzzing, as they outchanced Dallas 15-11 and were on the ice in the latter stages of the game with points on the line.
There is a noticeably different energy with these guys in the lineup on a nightly basis, and it's a good energy. Even if the Penguins are losing a lot of hockey games, these guys are, at least, providing some silver lining to what is quickly becoming a lost season.
Hayes was generating on the forecheck and winning battles along the walls. Koivunen was being a pest around the net front. And McGroarty - who probably stood out the most - showed off some power forward-like moves and was excellent in both ends of the ice.
All three need to remain in the lineup going forward, as all three made a difference in this game. And, if the Penguins' season continues on its current trajectory, more guys like Harrison Brunicke, Jake Livanavage, Tristan Broz, and Bill Zonnon will be joining them soon enough.
- During the game's second intermission, a massive trade was announced.
The Detroit Red Wings were finally able to execute a Dylan Larkin trade, sending him, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2027 third-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens for center prospect Michael Hage, center Kirby Dach, goaltender Sam Montembeault, two first-round picks (2027 and 2029, both conditional), a 2027 second-round pick, and a 2028 fourth-round pick.
One of the year's biggest blockbuster trades has finally happened, and as a result, it would not come as a surprise if the trade market comes out of a holding pattern to an extent.
Yes, Nikita Kucherov's name is still out here, as is Detroit blueliner Simon Edvinsson. But, with two of the big guys in Larkin and Hellebuyck officially off the market, it might cause some other teams to start taking action to improve their rosters because, all of a sudden, Montreal and the New Jersey Devils - Hellebuyck's destination - are legitimate threats in the East.
One of those teams? The one currently leading the Atlantic Division in the Ottawa Senators.
It's been widely reported that the Senators are interested in Penguins' forwards Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust, among others, and could potentially be interested in a reunion with Erik Karlsson. It's also known that Sens' general manager Steve Staios made the trip to Nashville Saturday to take in the Penguins and Predators game.
Given the Larkin trade hopefully unclogging the market a bit, other teams trying to stay ahead, and the Penguins continuing to lose ground in the standings, do not be surprised to see some trade activity involving Pittsburgh this week.
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