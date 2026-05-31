IIHF World Championship: Canada Eliminated in Semi-Final, Will Play For Bronze Sunday

In the middle frame, Finland outshot Canada, 10-3, and they lit up the scoreboard three times. The first was the tying goal by Aleksander Barkov just 49 seconds into the period, and back-to-back tallies by Konsta Helenius and Aatu Raty a little past the midway point of the period - and just over a minute apart - gave Finland the lead permantently as well as an insurance goal for good measure.