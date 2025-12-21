Montreal Canadiens At Pittsburgh Penguins Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will play the second half of a home-and-home against the Montreal Canadiens in Pittsburgh on Sunday evening.

The first game took place inside the Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday night, and the Canadiens won, 4-0. The Penguins were blanked for a second straight game and have lost eight in a row heading into Sunday's game.

They continue to look like a broken team with no answers. However, that can start to change if they can find a way to win this game.

Jacob Fowler recorded his first career NHL shutout for the Canadiens on Saturday and it's the second time that he has played well against the Penguins this year. The Penguins will likely avoid him on Sunday since Jakub Dobes is in line to get the start. Dobes is 12-5-2 with a 2.91 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage this year.

Arturs Silovs will likely start in goal for the Penguins after Stuart Skinner was the starter on Saturday night. Head coach Dan Muse may announce other lineup changes during his media availability before the game.

Puck drop for this game will be at 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

