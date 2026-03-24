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Penguins Forward Day-To-Day With Upper-Body Injury

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The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without Evgeni Malkin on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without one of their best players for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Evgeni Malkin is out for the game with an upper-body injury. He appeared to injure his hand while blocking a shot during Sunday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. He was flexing it after blocking the shot, but still finished the game. 

Penguins PR announced the news shortly before Tuesday's morning skate. 

Ville Koivunen will replace Malkin in the lineup after he was brought up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton prior to the morning skate. He's set to skate on the third line with Ben Kindel and Justin Brazeau. 

Malkin has been outstanding for the Penguins this season, compiling 15 goals and 52 points in 50 games. He's in the final year of his contract, but hopes to remain with the Penguins next season.

Puck drop for Tuesday's game between the Penguins and Avalanche is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

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