Pittsburgh Penguins At Buffalo Sabres Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

This will be the second of three matchups between the two teams, with the Penguins winning the first one 4-2 back on Nov. 26. The Sabres were 9-10-4 at the time, but a lot has changed since then. They have been mowing teams down for the last two months and are currently in a playoff spot with a 32-18-6 record.
Tage Thompson, who will represent Team USA in the Olympics, is having another fabulous season, compiling 29 goals and 58 points in 56 games. He's a threat to score from anywhere in the offensive zone and has a wicked release.
Alex Tuch, who is set to hit the open market after the season, has also been fantastic this season, racking up 22 goals and 48 points in 55 games. Rasmus Dahlin, who will represent Team Sweden at the Olympics, is playing like a top-five defenseman on the planet and has 11 goals and 47 points in 52 games.
The Sabres have ten players with double-digit goals this season and do a great job of spreading the wealth.
Goaltender Alex Lyon will start in goal for them, and he's having a nice campaign. He has played in 26 games and has a 14-7-3 record with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.
The Penguins are on a two-game losing streak and are looking to go into the Olympic break on a little bit of a high note. They'll try to snap that losing streak without at least two of their regular forwards.
Blake Lizotte won't play because he and his wife are expecting their first child, and Rickard Rakell is dealing with an injury sustained during the morning skate, leaving him day-to-day. There's also a chance that Noel Acciari doesn't play since he's dealing with an illness. He's listed as a game-time decision, and if he can't go, Avery Hayes will replace him, who was just called up.
Arturs Silovs will start in goal after backing up Stuart Skinner on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh and can also be listened to on 105.9 'The X.'