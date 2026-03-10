Pittsburgh Penguins At Carolina Hurricanes Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

This will be the second of four meetings between the two teams this season after the Penguins won the first matchup 5-1 back on Dec. 30. The Penguins are looking for their first win in Raleigh since the 2018-19 season.
The Hurricanes are fresh off a long road trip that saw them go to Seattle, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Calgary. They went 2-2 on that trip and recently lost 5-4 to the Calgary Flames.
This is a Hurricanes team that has some of the best underlying numbers in the league. Per MoneyPuck, they're first in shot attempts, second in expected goal share, and sixth in actual goals at 5v5. They're also 11th in goals against per 60 at 5v5.
They can run four lines with anyone and are led by Sebastian Aho, who has compiled 23 goals and 65 points in 63 games. He's their top line center and does it all.
Seth Jarvis leads the team in goals with 27 and is third on the team in points with 52. Andrei Svechnikov and Nikolaj Ehlers also have at least 20 goals this season.
Defensively, Jaccob Slavin mans the top pair and is one of the best at his position. He's elite at suppressing shots and shutting things down in his own zone.
Frederik Andersen will start in goal for the Hurricanes and has really struggled this season. He has only won nine of his 25 starts this year, compiling a 3.16 goals-against average and an .873 save percentage.
The Penguins are tweaking their lineup for Tuesday night's game due to some more injuries. Justin Brazeau is now week-to-week with an upper-body injury, and Sam Girard is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Here's what the lines looked like during the morning skate:
Forwards
Chinakhov-Rakell-Rust
Mantha-Novak-Koivunen
Soderblom-Kindel-A. Hayes
Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari
Defensive pairs
Wotherspoon-Karlsson
Shea-Letang
Solovyov-Clifton
Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin participated in the morning skate and skated on an extra line with Kevin Hayes, who is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Crosby is still working his way back from the injury he suffered at the Winter Olympics, while Malkin is set to serve the third game of his five-game suspension.
Stuart Skinner will start in goal for the Penguins.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'