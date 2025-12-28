Pittsburgh Penguins At Chicago Blackhawks Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will return from the Christmas break on Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

After snapping their eight-game losing streak against the Montreal Canadiens last Sunday, the Penguins lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Tuesday, their final game before the holiday break. The Penguins and Leafs were tied at three early in the third period before Max Domi walked around Brett Kulak for the game-winning goal. The Leafs added two empty net goals to seal the win.

The Penguins will take on a Blackhawks team that's fresh off a 4-3 shootout win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. It was a win they really needed since they came into the game on a six-game losing streak.

They'll still be without star forward Connor Bedard on Sunday after getting hurt against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12. Bedard has been fantastic this season and is trying to make the Team Canada Olympic roster, compiling 19 goals and 44 points in 31 games.

Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom started on Saturday, meaning that the Penguins will see Spencer Knight on Sunday. Knight is having an outstanding season, saving 17.8 goals above expected with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

Tyler Bertuzzi is second on the Blackhawks in goals with 18 and has 28 points in 34 games. He's on the top line, which is currently being centered by Jason Dickinson.

Arturs Silovs was the first goalie off at the morning skate, and Penguins head coach Dan Muse confirmed to reporters after the skate that Silovs will start in goal.

Blake Lizotte could make his return to the Penguins' lineup after fully practicing on Saturday. He was in his usual spot on the fourth line with Connor Dewar and Noel Acciari and has missed the last nine games with an injury.

Here's how the rest of the practice lines looked:

Forwards

Rakell-Crosby-Rust

Mantha-Novak-Brazeau

McGroarty-Kindel-Koivunen

Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari

Defensive pairs

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Kulak-Letang

Shea-St. Ivany

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!