Pittsburgh Penguins At Detroit Red Wings Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Detroit Red Wings in the second half of a home-and-home series on Saturday in Detroit.

The Penguins won the first matchup 4-3 in overtime thanks to a rocket of a shot from defenseman Kris Letang. He took a nice feed from Sidney Crosby and buried it past Cam Talbot, giving the Penguins their third-straight win and fourth in their last five games.

They're looking to stay hot and sweep this home-and-home against a Red Wings team that's still in first place in the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have the fourth-best power play in the NHL, so it will be paramount for the Penguins to stay out of the box after taking seven penalties on Thursday.

John Gibson will likely get the start for the Red Wings after playing on Wednesday. He had the night off on Thursday.

As for the Penguins, Stuart Skinner will likely get the start in this one since it's his turn in the goalie rotation. Arturs Silovs started on Thursday and got the win in the first half of the home-and-home.

Here's a look at what the rest of the lineup is expected to look like:

Forwards

Rqkell-Crosby-Rust

Mantha-Novak-Brazeau

Chinakhov-Kindel-McGroarty

Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari

Defensive pairs

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Kulak-Letang

Shea-St. Ivany

Puck drop is set for noon ET on ABC. You can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

