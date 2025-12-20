Pittsburgh Penguins At Montreal Canadiens Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins will finish their two-game trip in Montreal against the Canadiens on Saturday night, hoping to snap their seven-game losing streak.

The losing streak reached seven after the Penguins got blanked by the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. The Penguins were lethargic all game and didn't really threaten the Senators with many prime scoring chances. They did have one goal called back for goaltender interference, but other than that, there wasn't much in the form of offensive creation.

They'll face a Canadiens team that is 18-12-4 and is coming off a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. The Canadiens beat the Penguins 4-2 back on Dec. 11 in Pittsburgh and will try to win the season series at home on Saturday before the two teams play again on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Penguins head coach Dan Muse is making some lineup changes after Thursday's 4-0 loss. Tommy Novak will be back on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust, while Rickard Rakell will center the second line. Anthony Mantha and Justin Brazeau will be Rakell's linemates.

The "kid" line will also be back, and Brett Kulak will be paired with Kris Letang on the second pair. Stuart Skinner is set to start in goal for the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby is also looking to make history since he's one point away from tying Mario Lemieux for the most points in the Penguins' franchise history and two away from breaking the record.

Here are the full expected lines and pairs:

Forwards:

Novak-Crosby-Rust

Brazeau-Rakell-Mantha

Koivunen-Kindel-McGroarty

Dewar-Hayes-Acciari

Defensive pairs:

Wotherspoon-Karlsson

Kulak-Letang

Shea-Clifton

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh and fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'

