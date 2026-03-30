Pittsburgh Penguins At New York Islanders Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to earn two massive points in the standings on Monday.
The Pittsburgh Penguins will play their biggest game of the 2025-26 season to date on Monday against the New York Islanders.
These two teams are separated by one point in the standings, but the Penguins do have a game in hand on the Islanders. A regulation win for the Penguins moves them up to second place in the Metropolitan Division. Meanwhile, a regulation win for the Islanders would put them three points clear of the Penguins.
The Islanders are coming off a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday, while the Penguins lost 6-3 against the Dallas Stars on the same day. The Islanders have won six of their last 10 games and are led by star goaltender Ilya Sorokin and star defenseman Matthew Schaefer.
Sorokin should easily win the Vezina Trophy this season, considering his numbers. He leads all NHL goaltenders in goals saved above expected with 32.5. He also has a .914 save percentage and a 2.47 goals-against average. Sorokin is always there to bail the Islanders out since they've given up the second-most high-danger chances of any team at 5v5 this year.
Schaefer should easily win the Calder Trophy this year, given how elite he already is. He's the type of player who changes the short-term and long-term view of a franchise and has been everything the Islanders have needed, and more. He has 22 goals and 56 points in 74 games and continues to see his minutes increase.
Islanders head coach Patrick Roy is deploying him in almost every situation, and Schaefer is passing each test beautifully. He's unbelievable.
Penguins fans should also be on high alert for Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal. Horvat has 30 goals and 52 points in 60 games, while Barzal has 18 goals and 65 points in 73 games.
The Penguins' lineup might look a bit different since Sidney Crosby is a game-time decision. If he can go, he'll center the top line with at least one, if not both of Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell.
Avery Hayes also might return to the lineup after he was called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before Monday's morning skate.
Evgeni Malkin was ruled out for the game as he continues to rehab his lower-body injury.
Arturs Silovs will start in goal for the Penguins before Stuart Skinner starts on Tuesday. Not only is this the biggest Penguins game of the season to date, but it's their biggest game in two years.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh and NHL Network. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'
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