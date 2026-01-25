Pittsburgh Penguins At Vancouver Canucks Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

They'll be going for a sweep of their four-game road trip against a Canucks team that is the worst team in the league. They've lost 12 of their last 13 games and enter Sunday's game with a 17-29-5 record.
The Canucks are in full sell mode and have already traded star defenseman Quinn Hughes and forward Kiefer Sherwood. There will likely be other players on the move before the trade deadline.
Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 13 goals and 30 points in 43 games. Filip Hronek is right behind him with four goals and 29 points in 51 games.
Brock Boeser is also a threat to score from anywhere on the ice and has 12 goals this season. Jake DeBrusk and former Penguins forward Drew O'Connor also have 12 goals each this season.
A win would give the Penguins a four-point cushion over the New York Islanders for second place in the Metropolitan Division.
The Penguins are expected to run the same forward combinations from Thursday's game in Edmonton and will get Kris Letang back from injury after head coach Dan Muse confirmed to the media that he's available.
Here are the expected lines:
Forwards
Rakell-Crosby-Rust
Chinakhov-Novak-Malkin
Mantha-Kindel-Brazeau
Dewar-Lizotte-Acciari
Defensive pairs
Wotherspoon-Karlsson
Kulak-Letang
Shea-St. Ivany
Stuart Skinner will start in goal after having Thursday off. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. ET on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'