Pittsburgh Penguins At Washington Capitals Preview: Lineup Changes, Where To Watch

Saturday's game was played in Pittsburgh, with the Capitals winning 6-3. Alex Ovechkin sealed the game with an empty-net goal in what may have been his final visit to PPG Paints Arena. He's contemplating retirement and is expected to decide on his future this summer.
It was a game that the Capitals needed to win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. They'll need to sweep this home-and-home to stay alive heading into next week. If the Penguins win Sunday's game in regulation, the Capitals will be officially eliminated from playoff contention.
The Penguins rested a lot of their key starters on Saturday, including Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Erik Karlsson. However, all four are expected to be in the lineup for Sunday's game.
Penguins PR released a list of players who are out for this game, and those four weren't on it. The Penguins will be without Ben Kindel, Noel Acciari, Anthony Mantha, Ryan Shea, and Connor Clifton.
This also paves the way for Parker Wotherspoon and Bryan Rust to play on Sunday after both sat out on Saturday. It's expected to be the 100th all-time meeting between Crosby and Ovechkin, which will go down as one of the best rivalries in NHL history.
Stuart Skinner will start in goal for the Penguins after Arturs Silovs started on Saturday.
Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max. Fans can also listen to the game on 105.9 'The X.'