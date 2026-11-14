Pittsburgh Penguins' Gameday Preview: Pens Look To Continue Momentum Against Ottawa Senators In Hall Of Fame Game

McGroarty, 22, looks to be earning his second consecutive game after being called up during the Western trip and putting forth a nice effort in the 3-2 win over the Sharks. He may not be lighting up the scoresheet, as he has no points in three NHL games this season, but he is contributing on the defensive side of the puck and creating enough havoc in chance creation that he's still doing things to help the team win. The Penguins want to get younger, and McGroarty figures to be part of that mix — but he needs to keep forcing the Penguins' hand as far as keeping him in the lineup over others.