Pittsburgh Penguins
546 Members•7,808 Posts
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2026 5:00 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 5:00 PM
The Penguins will try to end their two-game losing streak on Saturday.
The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-12-2, 16 points) will look to start the weekend back-to-back on the right note against the Nashville Predators (11-6-5) after Thursday's 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
The Penguins got off to a great start, playing an outstanding first period and taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. However, they stunk for the final 40 minutes and were taken to task by the Blues. Arturs Silovs did what he could, but the Penguins were terrible in front of him once again.
Forward Rickard Rakell scored both of the Penguins' goals and was one of their best players. He's played much better lately, with eight goals and 13 points in 21 games this year.
Kris Letang had a strong game, as did Trevor van Riemsdyk. To take it a step further, TVR recorded his first point as a Penguin. The third line of Rutger McGroarty, Hendrix Lapierre, and Ville Koivunen also played well. McGroarty was especially great, and it was a shame he didn't score since he had some great chances.
Related stories
The Penguins will be more shorthanded for this game, as Evgeni Malkin is day-to-day with an injury. He didn't travel with the team and will be evaluated again this week. Nick Robertson remains hurt and will be evaluated again in a couple of weeks.
Because of these injuries, Avery Hayes was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday. He will play this weekend, giving fans another glimpse of a player who might be NHL-ready.
As for the Predators, they were on a seven-game winning streak, but they have lost their last two games. They're still in fourth place in the Central Division with 27 points and are in a playoff spot.
The Penguins are on a 10-game point streak against the Predators (8-0-2) and are 13-2-3 in their last 18 meetings. One of those 13 wins came back on Oct. 24 in overtime.
Players To Watch:
Avery Hayes
Hayes has lit up the AHL to start the season, recording nine goals and 16 points in 15 games. He has played in one NHL game this season and it came against the Predators last month.
He didn't look out of place in that game and will have another chance to make make a impression on the coaches and management. He'll be a full-time NHL player soon.
Erik Karlsson
The points might be there for Karlsson, but the rest of his game isn't. He was a -3 on Thursday and wasn't good on multiple goals that the Blues scored. He's not making good decisions and isn't doing enough to help this team win games.
It's a far cry from the level he played at last year, and it needs to change if the Penguins want to win this game before they play the Stars tomorrow.
Pittsburgh Penguins (7-12-2, 16 points):
Points:
Erik Karlsson: 3-16-19 in 21 GP
Evgeni Malkin: 6-12-18 in 19 GP
Tommy Novak: 8-7-15 in 21 GP
Sidney Crosby: 6-8-14 in 21 GP
Rickard Rakell: 8-5-13 in 21 GP
Goaltenders:
Arturs Silovs: 5-7-1, .873 save percentage
Sergei Murashov: 2-5-1, .894 save percentage
Oct 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) shied the puck from Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) in overtime at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nashville Predators (11-6-5, 27 points):
Points:
Filip Forsberg: 8-16-24 in 22 GP
Roman Josi: 2-21-23 in 22 GP
Steven Stamkos: 12-11-23 in 22 GP
Ryan O'Reilly: 9-11-20 in 22 GP
Nils Hoglander: 5-5-10 in 22 GP
Goaltenders:
Juuse Saros: 7-4-4, .918 save percentage
Justus Annunen: 4-2-0, .863 save percentage
Game Information:
Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Television: Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Radio: 105.9 The X
Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy