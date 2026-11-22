Pittsburgh Penguins
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Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 5:29 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 5:29 PM
The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to split the weekend back-to-back on Sunday.
The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-13-2, 16 points) will look to finish the weekend with a win against the Dallas Stars (14-6-2) after losing 4-3 to the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
The Penguins had a 2-0 lead in the first period and played a solid opening frame before not playing as well in the middle frame. The game was tied 3-3 heading into the third period before Jayden Struble scored to give the Predators a 4-3 lead.
Struble's goal proved to be the game-winner, even though the Penguins pushed hard to tie it in the second half of the third period. Sergei Murashov allowed a couple of tough early goals, but he was locked in for the rest of the game and made some outstanding saves, especially in the third period.
Sam Girard, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Hendrix Lapierre scored for the Penguins. For Kuzmenko, it was his first goal of the season, and it was a great one. He cut to the middle of the ice before sniping it over Juuse Saros.
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The third line of Lapierre, Ville Koivunen, and Rutger McGroarty had another stellar game and has been the Penguins' best forward line in their last two games. They've been living in the offensive zone and have gotten some quality chances.
Sidney Crosby also had a much better game on Saturday and will try to continue that into Sunday. Evgeni Malkin will remain out of the lineup until he is evaluated again this week, meaning Avery Hayes will play again.
As for the Stars, they've won four in a row and are one of the best teams in the NHL. This is a legitimate Stanley Cup contender and will be a tough matchup for the Penguins, even though the Penguins beat the Stars in a shootout earlier this season.
Players To Watch:
Connor Dewar:
Like Blake Lizotte, Dewar's game has faded a little bit over the last few weeks. He hasn't been himself, scoring only two goals and five points in 22 games this year.
This was a player who had an unbelievable season last year and was the MVP on the fourth line, racking up 14 goals and 30 points in 78 games. He hasn't been as much of a rat behind the net or as much of a forechecker, and the Penguins need a lot more of that. Dewar needs a big game.
Rickard Rakell:
Rakell's been awesome as of late, despite the trade noise. It can't be easy playing with all those rumors, but he's quietly gone about his business and has been one of the Penguins' best players over the last few weeks.
Rakell has seven goals in his last 11 games and is scoring them from all over the offensive zone. It's been great to see, especially since he had such a nightmare start to the year. If the Penguins want to win this game, he'll likely need to be a key contributor.
Pittsburgh Penguins (7-13-2, 16 points):
Points:
Erik Karlsson: 3-16-19 in 22 GP
Evgeni Malkin: 6-12-18 in 19 GP
Tommy Novak: 8-8-16 in 22 GP
Sidney Crosby: 6-9-15 in 21 GP
Rickard Rakell: 8-5-13 in 22 GP
Goaltenders:
Arturs Silovs: 5-7-1, .873 save percentage
Sergei Murashov: 2-6-1, .891 save percentage
Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Ben Kindel (81) and Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) take a third period face-off at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Dallas Stars (14-6-2, 30 points):
Points:
Mikko Rantanen: 10-17-27 in 22 GP
Jason Robertson: 10-16-26 in 22 GP
Roope Hintz: 8-13-21 in 22 GP
Wyatt Johnston: 7-13-20 in 20 GP
Thomas Harley: 3-12-15 in 22 GP
Goaltenders:
Jake Oettinger: 12-4-1, .901 save percentage
Casey DeSmith: 2-2-1, .906 save percentage
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Venue: American Airlines Center
Television: Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Radio: 105.9 The X
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