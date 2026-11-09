Takeaways: Special Teams Sink Penguins In 5-2 Loss To Ducks

He has one of the best shots in the league, wrister or one-timer. Sure, he misses the net, like a whole lot of other Penguins are guilty of, too, including Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell - both of whom are out there in these situations. But, in a situation where you outman the opposition by two and you have the ability to tee up shots, why not have the guy with, by far, the best shot on your team out there?