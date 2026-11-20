"It's definitely deflating when we feel like we're doing some good things, and all of a sudden, one mistake is in the back of your net. That's discouraging," captain Sidney Crosby said. "But we gotta fight that urge. Just to keep going and make sure that we keep doing the same things. Even if there is a breakdown, hopefully we'll find ways to make up for it. And if we don't, then we got to find a way to get one ourselves and get back in it."