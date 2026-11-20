Pittsburgh Penguins
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Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 4:59 AMPublished Nov 20, 2026 4:59 AM
Updated Nov 20, 2026 8:11 PM
One week before the Thanksgiving holiday - and one day after GM and POHO Kyle Dubas gave an honest assessment on where his team is at and where it's going - the Pittsburgh Penguins had a chance to make a statement Thursday when they faced the St. Louis Blues at home.
But they played right into Dubas's words instead.
After another promising start, the Penguins allowed four consecutive goals to the Blues and were defeated, 5-2. Rickard Rakell recorded the only tallies for Pittsburgh, and goaltender Arturs Silovs stopped 28 of 32 Blues' shots on goal.
With yet another loss, the Penguins dropped to 7-12-2 on the season, and with a win by the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday, they're officially in the basement of the Eastern Conference. They're running out of time to turn things around, and they know it.
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"It's definitely deflating when we feel like we're doing some good things, and all of a sudden, one mistake is in the back of your net. That's discouraging," captain Sidney Crosby said. "But we gotta fight that urge. Just to keep going and make sure that we keep doing the same things. Even if there is a breakdown, hopefully we'll find ways to make up for it. And if we don't, then we got to find a way to get one ourselves and get back in it."
The Penguins opened the scoring in the first period, which - as a whole 20 minutes - was a pretty clinical performance in all three zones. The Penguins' first line was buzzing for most of the opening frame, and it paid off seven and a half minutes in when they were cycling in the offensive zone and Trevor van Riemsdyk - playing in his first game since Oct. 9 due to injury - had a shot deflected by Rakell to give Pittsburgh the early lead.
In fact, Rakell had as many shots, five, as the Blues had collectively in the first period. But, as has often happened this season, they struggled in the middle frame when special teams started to become a factor.
Early in the second period, Blues' forward Mason McTavish struck Penguins' forward Rutger McGroarty with an open-ice blindside hit to the head area, which didn't end up resulting in an interference penalty. Ville Koivunen and van Riemsdyk both came to McGroarty's defense, and after the dust was settled, there was no major on McTavish, and the Penguins ended up shorthanded due to a double-minor for roughing on van Riemsdyk.
The Penguins killed off the penalty, but not long after its expiration, Justin Barron shot a puck from the point that hit Rakell's stick in the high-slot area, took a weird bounce, and floated past Silovs to tie the game. A similar thing happened shortly after the Penguins killed off a Kaedan Korczak tripping penalty a few minutes later, too, this time off the stick of Dylan Holloway to give the Blues the lead.
And St. Louis didn't let up. Jimmy Snuggerud notched his 11th of the season after being left uncovered on a three-on-two, and he scored again seven minutes into the third period after - again - being left uncovered at the net front to make it 4-1.
The Penguins pulled the extra attacker early again in this one, similar to what they did in the 5-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on their California road swing. Rakell scored again for his eighth of the season, but it wasn't enough to make a difference in the end.
Similarly to their 4-1 loss to the Senators last week, the Penguins put together a solid opening 20 and fell apart when special teams and adversity struck in the second period, with all of it snowballing after that.
"It’s really frustrating to feel that we played so good in the first period, and then it got away from us," Rakell said. "So, I think that's the frustrating part right now is that we do it for some periods in the game, but that's kind of been what's happened to us throughout this entire season."
He added: "We played a simple hockey game in the first period. We put pucks in the offensive zone and went to work. When we had a chance to put the puck at the net, we did. And then, for some reason, we complicated things in the second period, and the game got away from us. It’s frustrating because it just feels like we gave them some easy goals from just cranking down defensively.
"We’ve got to be better for each other.”
Here are three takeaways from this one:
- On a positive note, the third line of Rutger McGroarty, Hendrix Lapierre, and Ville Koivunen passed the eye test in this game, and it matches the analytics.
While on the ice, the line had 66.15 percent of the expected goals share and controlled 83.33 percent of the high-danger chances. They outchanced the Blues 12-7. There was a play during the first period where McGroarty nearly scored on a wraparound opportunity. They were in-sync for a good portion of the evening.
Aside from the small chunk of time that McGroarty missed to get some repairs to his mouth after the hit by McTavish, they were cohesive and playing relatively well, even when the team was not. Koivunen and McGroarty spent a great deal of time playing together at the AHL level, and it showed in the results.
This is a line that the Penguins should keep together this weekend when they go on the road. And, in particular, I've really liked what I've seen from McGroarty since his call-up. The 200-foot game is there, so at this point, it comes down to the production.
If he keeps playing the way he is, the production will eventually come.
- On a negative note, Erik Karlsson was particularly noticeable in this one, too, but not in the good kind of way.
He was a minus-3, and it was an earned minus-3. On the Blues' second goal, he lost a net-front battle to Holloway. On their third goal, he abandoned coverage on Snuggerud and went puck-chasing on a three-on-two. On their fourth goal, he completely neglected to cover Snuggerud in the low slot.
It's no coincidence that the Penguins made the playoffs last season while Karlsson was playing at a vintage level. His two-way hockey was better than it had been since his days with the Ottawa Senators, and he was the single-most important player for them throughout the season — which eventually earned him Team MVP honors.
This season, he has reverted back to a version of himself that is far too careless defensively, and the Penguins are paying for it. Of course, his play is far from the only problem, but there may just be some degree of causation between how Karlsson is performing and how the Penguins are performing as a whole. Those two things have tended to go hand-in-hand since his arrival in 2023.
He has 19 points in 21 games. Maybe this is relatively close to the 101-point version of Karlsson in his last season with the San Jose Sharks, but that version of Karlsson wasn't the greatest on the other side of the puck on a tanking team. The Penguins aren't tanking, but they're not winning.
If they're going to start winning, they need him to be better. They need to be better as a whole in their own zone, but it starts with their No. 1 defenseman.
- The Penguins have officially completed a fourth of their season. I mentioned their record earlier. I mentioned the fact that they're last in the East right now.
The reality is that they're running out of time, both for their season and for the current group's future together.
Dubas said that it is on the players currently in the room and in the system to turn things around this season and that he doesn't plan to add - at least, not any veterans - to the current group.
The players know what was said and are well aware of the situation. There was a reasonable expectation Thursday that they would come out flying in response to the challenge put forth by their GM.
That simply did not happen. At least, they couldn't sustain it.
The first period was about as clinical as it gets. The Penguins were playing well in all three zones. They outshot the Blues, 9-5, and Rakell had as many shots as St. Louis in that period. They were responsible defensively, they pressured with their forecheck, and they were able to get to their game and stick with it throughout the opening 20.
Then, the dreaded second period came along. Special teams threw off the flow. One thing went wrong, and everything snowballed. They were unable to swing momentum their way at any point. St. Louis outshot them, 22-2, in the middle frame.
The Penguins, up to this point, have shown a fragility similar to those three non-playoff seasons from 2022-25 when they lose leads or make mistakes. They can't recover.
"I think, unfortunately, that's just kind of been what's been hurting us a little bit, is being able to change the tides a little a little quicker," van Riemsdyk said. "You're going to play good teams. They've got great players on every team in this league. They're going to be able to grab momentum here and there. We just got to figure out a way, when things aren't going our way, to just force them back in our favor."
Muse reassured that it's not an issue of effort or will with this group. But he knows that pretty much everything within their control needs to be better than it is right now.
“I don’t look at this as a group that doesn’t care. I know that they do," Muse said. "You’ve got a proud group in there. And they want to win, definitely at home in front of our fans. On the road, we want to win. I don’t question that. There’s some things that we’ll do in the game that I think they’re within our control that are making things more difficult to do that.
"I don’t question this group in terms of their wanting to win. They want to do the right thing. We have to be better with it."
That last part is starting become a thing of desperation. If the Penguins don't come away with, probably, four points on their two-game road swing against the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars this weekend, the changes Dubas alluded to will be right around the corner.
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