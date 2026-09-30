2026-27 Season Predictions: THN Pittsburgh Penguins Edition

Anthony Mantha is the only major offensive loss, but that void can be filled by Andrei Kuzmenko and Nick Robertson, both of whom should score at least 20 goals given the increased opportunity and the talent they're playing with. Sidney Crosby will be point-per-game again. Ben Kindel will take a big step. Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust are reliable, consistent producers. Evgeni Malkin looked comfortable on the wing. Egor Chinakhov has a full season to blossom. Erik Karlsson is still elite on the blue line.