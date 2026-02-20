2026 Winter Olympics: Crosby Ruled Out For Friday's Semifinal

Sidney Crosby will not play for Team Canada against Finland on Friday.
Pittsburgh Penguins and Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby has been officially ruled out for Friday's semifinal game against Finland.
Crosby tried to give it a go during a private skate on Friday morning, but won't suit up for Canada. He's battling a lower-body injury after going down awkwardly following a hit from Czechia defenseman Radko Gudas in the quarterfinals.
Gudas and Martin Necas then hit Crosby along the boards before Crosby limped to the bench and to the locker room. He was later ruled out for the rest of the game.
According to SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman, Team Canada tried everything to get Crosby to play, including searching for and putting together a custom brace for him.
Connor McDavid will officially wear the "C" on his sweater, while Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon will wear an "A."
The winner of this game will take on the winner of the USA-Slovakia game in the Gold Medal Game on Sunday.
Puck drop for Friday's Canada-Finland game is set for 10:40 a.m. ET.