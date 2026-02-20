2026 Winter Olympics: Nathan MacKinnon Sends Canada To Gold Medal Game

For a second-consecutive game, Team Canada had to come from behind in the third period to win.
Canada did it against Czechia on Wednesday, when Nick Suzuki tied the game with just over three minutes left, before Mitch Marner won it in overtime. Canada did it again on Friday with Shea Theodore's tying goal a little over halfway through the third period before Nathan MacKinnon won it with 35.2 seconds left.
Finland took a high-sticking penalty with less than three minutes to play in the game and almost killed off the penalty until MacKinnon scored the game-winner. Finland even tried to challenge the goal for offside on the zone entry, but was unsuccessful.
MacKinnon's goal sent Canada to Sunday's Gold Medal Game, where it awaits the United States.
There's a chance that Canada could get captain Sidney Crosby back for that game after he missed Friday's semifinal game with a lower-body injury. Canada head coach Jon Cooper told the media after Friday's game that Crosby's got "a lot better chance" of suiting up on Sunday than on Friday.
“He’s got a lot better chance of playing in the gold medal game than he did today," Cooper said, via TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
Here are some other miscellaneous thoughts from this game:
- I thought Finland gave it everything it had in this one. There was some conjecture from fans that Finland sat back and parked the bus in the third period, but I felt they pushed as much as they could.
There's simply not much a team can do when Canada gets desperate and double-shifts the Connor McDavid line with Macklin Celebrini and Nathan MacKinnon. Finland goaltender Juuse Saros did everything he could to push that game to overtime. He was absolutely spectacular.
- Speaking of McDavid and Celebrini, they were everywhere in this game. McDavid's pass to MacKinnon for the latter's game-winner was a thing of beauty, and Celebrini was creating chances each time he was out there. Celebrini finished the game with 25:53 of ice-time, the most of any Canadian skater. Cooper is trusting him to play these big minutes, and he is delivering.
- I didn't like how Finland forward Mikko Rantanen only got 16:09 of ice-time during this game. He's Finland's best forward and was seventh in ice time during the game. He needed to play a lot more, especially when Finland was trying to add an insurance goal and when the game was later tied.
- We will get a rematch of last year's 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game for the Gold Medal on Sunday when Canada takes on the United States. The U.S. blitzed Slovakia 6-2 in the semifinals and will get its chance to win its first Gold Medal in men's hockey since 1980, when it won the "Miracle On Ice."
This will also be the first time the U.S. has medaled in men's hockey since 2010, when it won Silver.
Puck drop is set for 8:10 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
