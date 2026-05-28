3 Takeaways: WBS Penguins Lose Game 1 Of Eastern Conference Final Against Toronto
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell short in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins got their Eastern Conference Final series against the Toronto Marlies started on Wednesday night, but it didn't go very well.
WBS got out to a 1-0 lead in the first period before losing 4-2 and is now down 1-0 in the best-of-seven series. This is the first best-of-seven series for WBS after playing two best-of-five series in the Atlantic Division Semifinals and the Atlantic Division Final.
Alexander Alexeyev opened the scoring in the first period before the Marlies took a 2-1 lead in the second period. Rutger McGroarty tied the game in the third period, and it looked like the game was about to go to overtime, but Michael Pezzetta had other ideas, scoring the game-winning goal with 1:36 left in regulation.
The Marlies later added an empty-net goal after WBS tried to tie the game in the final minute.
Here are three takeaways from this game:
1. Special teams need to be better
Both the power play and the penalty kill were simply not good enough for WBS in this one. The Penguins had multiple opportunities to cash in on the power play, but couldn't make any of them count. To make matters worse, they gave up a goal to the Marlies power play in the second period, giving them a 2-1 lead.
Special teams are a big part of short playoff series and can swing momentum in an instant. That will be a huge key heading into Game 2 on Friday.
2. Rutger McGroarty played very well
I thought this was one of McGroarty's best games of the playoffs. I've really liked the chemistry he's had with Avery Hayes, but in this game, it was all McGroarty. The goal he scored to tie the game in the third period was awesome.
Tristan Broz stole the puck and fed it to McGroarty, who went forehand, backhand, but was denied. However, he got the loose puck and banked it in.
He was everywhere in this game and had some other good chances that didn't go in. If he can continue to have a solid AHL playoff run, it will only help his chances of cracking the NHL roster next season.
3. More net-front traffic
WBS may have outshot Toronto 36-16, but I felt that the team didn't get enough traffic in front of Toronto goaltender Artur Akhtyamov. The team understood the assignment on Alexeyev's goal with traffic in front of him, but didn't do a good enough job with that for the rest of the game.
Akhtyamov has been really good for Toronto in these playoffs, and WBS needs to do a better job of taking his eyes away when he's in the crease.
Game 2 of this series is set for Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET. If WBS wins, the series would be tied at one heading back to Toronto for three games.
Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!