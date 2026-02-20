Avery Hayes Can't Stop Scoring For Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Avery Hayes has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Avery Hayes has been a man on a mission over the last couple of weeks.
Two weeks ago, on Feb. 5, Hayes made his NHL debut and scored two goals, helping the Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2. His first goal came on his first shot in the first period before scoring his second goal later in the period.
He was then assigned back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after the NHL went on its Olympic break, and he got a hat trick in his first game back on Feb. 7. He scored the first two goals of the game against the Hershey Bears before winning the game in overtime.
Hayes recently got in a big fight with former Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese last Sunday in a 4-3 loss against the Cleveland Monsters before registering another hat trick for WBS on Wednesday against the Springfield Thunderbirds.
He's making a very strong case to be called up again after the Winter Olympics. He's going to be a full-time NHL player really soon.
Wednesday's win improved Wilkes-Barre's overall record to 33-13-3-2, good for 71 points.