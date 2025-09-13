Beauchesne’s Grit, Hayes’ Clutch Goal Among Penguins Prospect Challenge Takeaways

We got to see some actual hockey on Friday when the Pittsburgh Penguins prospects took on the Boston Bruins prospects in the Prospects Challenge.

It was the first of three games for the Penguins, and they kicked it off with a 2-1 win, thanks to a late game-winning goal from forward Avery Hayes. Hayes scored with less than a minute left in the third period after receiving a really nice pass from defenseman Owen Pickering. Hayes fired the puck glove side past the Bruins’ goalie, and the Penguins’ prospects were able to finish the game off with relative ease.

Hayes was still buzzing about that pass after the game when he met with reporters.

"Oh, it was amazing," Hayes said about the pass to Penguins team reporter Michelle Crechiolo. "It was like a quarterback. It was sweet. I was yelling for it. I don't know if he saw me at first, but I mean, he made a great pass."

Outside of Hayes, let’s take a look at a few other players who had good performances in this game.

Quinn Beauchesne

Beauchesne, a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, was a goal shy of a Gordie Howe hat trick. He got a secondary assist on Ville Koivunen’s first goal before getting into a fight with Bruins forward Dylan Edwards after he delivered a big hit on Penguins forward prospect Benjamin Kindel. Beauchesne took exception to the hit and defended his teammate with a good tilt.

He came close to scoring a goal later in the game and really showcased his skating ability throughout. Beauchesne would've been picked two or three rounds higher if he were a bit bigger, but that's not the Penguins' problem. All that matters is that he's in the system, and he may turn into a fan favorite if he hits his ceiling. He's set to play for the OHL's Guelph Storm again this season after finishing last year with six goals and 24 points in 47 games.

Ville Koivunen

Koivunen opened the scoring in the first period with a heck of a snipe. Fellow forward prospect Tristan Broz got the primary assist on the goal. The goal for Koivunen is for him to show that he's too good for this type of tournament, and he started to do that in this game.

He's one of the young pieces that will push for a full-time roster spot once training camp opens up next week. Koivunen got a crack at the NHL at the end of the 2024-25 season and looked the part, compiling seven points in eight games. He got time with both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin at 5v5 and even got to play on the top power play.

Let's see how he does in the next two games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres.

At long last, hockey season is back.

Both goaltenders (Sergei Murashov and Gabriel D'Aigle).

Murashov and D'Aigle split the playing time in this game and looked the part. Murashov played the first half and made all 11 saves before D'Aigle came in. Murashov's movement in the crease continues to be really impressive. He was also challenging opposing shooters when they had the puck and never looked rattled. He's going to be in contention for the full-time starter's role in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this year.

D'Aigle came in at the halfway point and had to help the rest of the team kill off a four-minute double minor. He made the saves he needed to make in that period, including one on Fraser Minten from up close.

D'Aigle looked even more confident during the third period, even when the Penguins' prospects were under siege from the Bruins. Some fans were a bit down on the D'Aigle pick when he was selected in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft, since his numbers weren't that good this past season, but that's because he played on a terrible Victoriaville Tigres team in the QMJHL. The Tigres finished the 2024-25 season with a 17-43-4 record. Put D'Aigle on a better team, and there's no doubt his numbers improve.

Harrison Brunicke

Brunicke didn't have any points in this game, but his skating continues to be a treat to watch. The way he walks the blue line and jumps deeper into the offensive zone with the puck on his stick is great.

He also jumped into the play on the penalty kill and got a dangerous chance for a shorthanded opportunity, but the puck didn't find its way to the back of the net. He spent the game paired with Emil Pieniniemi, who is set to play in Wilkes-Barre this year.

Brunicke's goal is to make the NHL roster this season after coming really close last year. He got to the end of training camp, but was one of the final cuts.

Next up for the Penguins' prospects is a date with the Blue Jackets' prospects on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

