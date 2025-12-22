BREAKING: Sidney Crosby Breaks Mario Lemieux's Franchise Record To Become Penguins' All-Time Leader In Points

It may have taken him 472 more games to do it. But Sidney Crosby finally sits alone at the top of Pittsburgh Penguins' history.

With a first-period power play assist against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday - his second point of the game - Crosby earned his 1,724th career point, which means he officially surpassed franchise and NHL legend Mario Lemieux on the Penguins' all-time points list. The goal also put him in sole possession of eighth on the NHL's all-time points list.

Crosby, 38, is in the midst of yet another impressive NHL campaign, as he has 20 goals and 37 points in 35 games this season. He is currently on pace for 47 goals - which would be the second-highest total of his career - and he is on track to record his 21st consecutive season at point-per-game or higher, which would put him one season beyond his own NHL record at 20.

The future Hall-of-Fame center needs 32 more points to surpass Steve Yzerman for seventh all-time in points, and he is just 11 goals shy of surpassing Brendan Shanahan to take sole possession of 14th on the all-time goals list.

