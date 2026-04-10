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Bryan Rust Nominated For King Clancy Memorial Trophy

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Bryan Rust is the Penguins' nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have nominated forward Bryan Rust for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. 

Every NHL team gets a nominee for the award, which goes to the player who best exemplifies "leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

This will be the second time Rust has been nominated for the award, following his 2024 nomination. He has done outstanding work with the National Association of Young People Who Stutter throughout his career. 

Rust is an outstanding ambassador for the team both on and off the ice. 

He's in his 12th NHL season and has compiled 29 goals and 65 points in 71 games this year. For his career, he has recorded 232 goals and 502 points in 709 games.

The winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy will be rewarded with a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choosing. 

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