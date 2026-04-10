Bryan Rust Nominated For King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The Pittsburgh Penguins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/pittsburgh-penguins] have\nnominated forward Bryan Rust for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. \n\nEvery NHL team gets a nominee for the award, which goes to the player who best\nexemplifies\n[https://www.nhl.com/news/2025-2026-king-clancy-trophy-nominees-announced-by-nhl]\n"leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian\ncontribution in his community.”\n\nThis will be the second time Rust has been nominated for the award, following\nhis 2024 nomination. He has done outstanding work with the National Association\nof Young People Who Stutter [https://friendswhostutter.org/] throughout his\ncareer. \n\n\n\nRust is an outstanding ambassador for the team both on and off the ice. \n\nHe's in his 12th NHL season and has compiled 29 goals and 65 points in 71 games\nthis year. For his career, he has recorded 232 goals and 502 points in 709\ngames.\n\nThe winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy will be rewarded with a $25,000\ndonation to benefit a charity or charities of his choosing. \n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\nBookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab\n[https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK-q0gsw7sXpAw/sections/CAQqEAgAKgcICjCvqtILMO7F6QMwquDfCA?hl=en-CA&gl=CA&ceid=CA%3Aen] to\nfollow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!