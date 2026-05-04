Calder Cup Playoffs: Hershey Strikes Back, Evens Up Series Against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton dropped Game 2 of its playoff series against Hershey.
The Atlantic Division Semifinal series between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Hershey Bears has turned into a best-of-three.
WBS won Game 1 before Hershey struck back in Game 2 with a 2-1 victory. Hershey took a 2-0 lead into the third period before Aidan McDonough got WBS back into it early in the final frame with a goal to cut the lead in half.
After McDonough's second goal of the series, WBS kept pushing, firing 22 shots at Hershey goaltender Clay Stevenson in the third period, but it wasn't enough. Stevenson stood tall, finishing with 36 saves.
WBS goaltender Sergei Murashov also put on a show again and made some great saves, including this one on a 3-on-1.
He showcased his crazy athleticism to make that save, keeping WBS in the game. In two playoff games this year, Murashov already has a 2.04 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.
The series will now shift to Hershey for the next two games. Game 3 will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET and Game 4 will be on Thursday at the same time.