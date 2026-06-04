Calder Cup Playoffs: Rutger McGroarty's Late Goal Lifts Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Over Toronto In Game 4
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have made the Eastern Conference Final a best-of-three series.
For a small period of time, it looked like Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Toronto Marlies was destined for overtime, but Rutger McGroarty had other ideas.
With the game knotted at three, McGroarty intercepted a pass from Easton Cowan and then beat Marlies goaltender Artur Akhtyamov through the wickets to give WBS a 4-3 lead with 2:59 left in the third period.
He made sure to give everyone one heck of a celebration after scoring that goal. McGroarty now has two goals and five points in his last five games.
It was a huge moment for McGroarty and it's exactly what Penguins fans should want to see from one of the top prospects in the system. McGroarty's game-winning goal tied the series up at two, forcing a Game 6 back in WBS on Sunday evening.
The Penguins showed a lot of grit and determination in winning this game. They got off to a slow start in the first period and goaltender Sergei Murashov made matters worse when he misplayed a puck behind his cage and it popped back in front for an easy shorthanded goal for the Marlies.
The Marlies made it 2-0 later in the period and had all of the momentum going into the middle frame. However, the Penguins woke up and got right back into the game when Scooter Brickey fired a shot from the point, beating Akhtyamov just 3:14 into the second period.
Chase Pietila tied the game for the Penguins with a shot from the point a little less than six minutes after Brickey's goal before Gabe Klassen gave them the lead with 51 seconds left in the period.
Owen Pickering dumped the puck deep from the blue line before Ville Koivunen fired a gorgeous pass to the front of the net and the puck was knocked in by Klassen.
WBS tried to hang on to the 3-2 lead in the third period, but Toronto tied it with 6:56 left in regulation. Murashov initially made a save before he was interfered with, and Luke Haymes scored. The play was originally ruled no goal due to goalie interference, but the refs huddled and ruled it a good goal.
Here's the play:
Unlike the NHL, goaltender interference cannot be reviewed by video in the AHL.
It was a bizarre call, but the Penguins weren't phased by it, and it ultimately led to McGroarty's game-winner.
It was awesome seeing some of the depth players like Brickey and Pietila step up to help the top prospects in this game. If you want to win a title, you need your depth players to make a difference at times.
The Penguins are now 5-1 on the road in the Calder Cup Playoffs and all four games in this series have been won by the road team.
A win on Friday would give the Penguins a 3-2 lead in the series and a chance to advance to the Calder Cup Final in Game 6 on Sunday.
Puck drop for Game 5 on Friday is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!