Calder Cup Playoffs: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Loses Game 2 Against Toronto In Overtime

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are now down 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Final.
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins had some really good chances to win Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Final series against the Toronto Marlies on Friday night, but it wasn't meant to be.
Game 2 went to overtime before a strange puck bounce found the back of the net, giving the Marlies a 2-1 win and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Michael Pezzetta took a shot from the blue line before WBS goaltender Sergei Murashov and Marlies forward Marc Johnstone tried to get the puck. It was a weird deflection and was originally ruled no goal, but the officials huddled and reversed the call.
It also looked like Murashov was interfered with by Johnstone in the crease.
Here's a look at the play:
Before that goal, former Penguin Alex Nylander opened the scoring for the Marlies in the first period before Tanner Howe tied the game in the third period. It was a classic Tanner Howe goal as he collected the loose change around the crease and fired the puck home.
Outside of the weird overtime goal, the story of the game was Marlies goaltender Artur Akhtyamov. He was sensational in the net, making 33 saves, some of which were highway robbery. He's been fantastic in the first two games of this series.
Murashov has also been great for the Penguins, but they simply aren't giving him goal support like they were in the first two rounds.
The series will now head to Toronto for Game 3 on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.