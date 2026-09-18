Crosby, Karlsson, Penguins' Assistant GM Spezza Give Updates On Extensions

With both players eligible for extensions but remaining unsigned heading into training camp, some clarity was given on both situations Thursday.
It's no mystery that Sidney Crosby and Erik Karlsson are eligible to sign extensions, and each player may have a vastly different path in front of them.
But regardless of what those eventual paths are, the Penguins are not too worried about neither player being signed up to this point.
After day one of training camp Thursday, Penguins' assistant general manager Jason Spezza spoke on a variety of topics, including Crosby and Karlsson. Like general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas emphasized in the spring, Spezza said the situations for both players will sort out in due time.
"We've communicated with [Karlsson] where we're at as a team, and we want to continue to see growth. And I think he wants to see that as well. So, there's been great conversation transparency around his situation.
"We think a lot of Erik. I think he's enjoyed his time here, and we've enjoyed having him. So, those situations will play themselves out as the year goes."
As for Crosby, who is entering his 22nd season and is currently on one of the best bargain contracts in the NHL at $8.7 million average annual value?
"With Sid, I think it's a unique situation, but it's also a situation other great players at his level have gone through," Spezza said. "And, at his age, he probably wants to see how he feels. I think Sid is going to play for a long time if he continues to see things this way. Where that falls into the contract, I think it's less of a concern for us internally and, probably, for him at this point. And he probably wants to see how he feels.
"And I can understand it as a guy who played later into my career. You want to kind of see how you feel, and you want to play at a certain standard. And I think that's probably where Sid is at right now So, there's not really a concern on our end or on his at this point, and like I said with Erik, we try to be transparent with the guys and have conversations with them. And I think everyone knows Sid's situation here. So, he's gonna make sure he's feeling good before anything gets done."
During season ticket deliveries Tuesday, Crosby clarified the situation with his contract, saying that he's letting Dubas and agent Pat Brisson handle it. He also said that he feels good but, realistically, knowing when to hang up the skates is different for every player, and trying to project when that will be is a futile exercise.
"I wouldn't say there's a hard timeline," Crosby said to reporters covering the event. "I think it's something that I'll let them discuss. And, at this point in my career, it's hard to project how long I'm going to play for, but I think it's just something that I'll see what happens there."
While Crosby's contract situation with the Penguins feels certain to resolve with an extension at some point, the same is not the case for Karlsson.
When asked about his future Thursday, Karlsson offered some clarity with a dash of uncertainty woven in, specifying that extension talks have not occurred between him and the Penguins up to now. But he also implied that he's comfortable entering the season and seeing where the team is at before coming to any final determination on his future with the Penguins, who are in an interesting position organizationally.
"I think that the situation is pretty given on what it is and what it's not," Karlsson said. "I have one year left. Our team is in a weird stage, I think. So, we'll see how it goes this year."
He added: "I'm enjoying my time right now, you know? I'm 36 years old, feel really good. Got a lot of years left in me. The future is not something that I've really thought about.
He added: "I know where I'm at. I know I feel good enough that it's not something that I think I have to worry about. I'm going to stay in the present. I'm very focused on what I can control in the moment right now, and I'm looking forward to that."
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