Crosby Ties Lemieux For Yet Another Penguins' Franchise Record

Two nights after passing Mario Lemieux for the most points in franchise history (regular season and playoffs), Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby tied Lemieux's franchise record for multi-point games on Thursday.

Crosby notched his 497th multi-point game against the Florida Panthers, which is now tied for the franchise record. It's only a matter of time before Crosby secures his 498th multi-point game and has the record for himself. His 497 multi-point games are also tied with Lemieux for the sixth-most in NHL history.

Crosby had a vintage performance against the Panthers on Thursday and was one of the biggest reasons why the Penguins skated away with a 5-3 win. He opened the scoring with a blistering one-timer on the power play in the first period before getting a secondary assist on Rickard Rakell's goal that made it 2-0.

He scored his second goal of the game in the third period to make it a 5-3 game. It was also the Penguins' second power play goal of the contest. He finished off a brilliant tic-tac-toe play and beat Bobrovsky with a one-timer by the net.

Crosby's performance helped the Penguins improve to 6-2-0 as they continue to play some great hockey. The Penguins will be back in action on Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

