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Dubas: Ben Kindel Had 'Vasovagal Episode' On Team Plane

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Kelsey Surmacz
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Oct 22, 2026 2:45 PM
Updated Oct 22, 2026 2:50 PM

Pittsburgh Penguins' general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas cleared up what happened during Ben Kindel's medical episode on the team plane Tuesday, which prompted an emergency landing and required hospitalization.

CRANBERRY, Pa. — Speaking with the media Thursday morning, Pittsburgh Penguins' general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas said that forward Ben Kindel experienced a vasovagal episode Tuesday in Utah.

Shortly after takeoff, Kindel fainted on the team plane, prompting the quick response of team physician, Dr. Dharmesh Vyas, and the rest of the Penguins' travelling medical staff. Kindel was administered oxygen and regained consciousness, and the plane circled back to Salt Lake City International Airport, where an ambulance was waiting to transport him to nearby University of Utah Hospital.

After receiving evaluation and care at the hospital, Kindel was eventually released, and he - along with assistant coach Nick Bonino, assistant general manager Jason Spezza, Dr. Vyas, and director of performance Rich Rotenberg, who all stayed with Kindel in Utah - flew back to Pittsburgh Wednesday. 

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He will continue his evaluation and eventual rehabilitation plan off the ice.

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 "You get reminded that there's more at stake than just the wins and losses," Dubas said when asked about the team's response to Kindel's situation. "It was important for us to provide the resources needed to make sure [the players] were in a good spot."

He added: "No. 1 is take care of our people, and No. 2, make sure they're in a good spot [to play]."

According to Mayo Clinic, a vasovagal, or neurocardiogenic, syncope episode occurs when a trigger causes your heart rate and blood pressure to suddenly dip, inducing fainting and loss of consciousness. It is fairly common and typically has no distinct underlying cause.

The 19-year-old Kindel has two goals and four points in nine games for the Penguins this season. He was placed on injured reserve Thursday ahead of the Penguins' home tilt against the Florida Panthers

There is no current timetable for his return to the ice.

The events and travel delays surrounding forward Ben Kindel's medical episode Tuesday in Utah led to an optional skate Wednesday.
thehockeynews.comPenguins Cancel Wednesday's Practice, Dubas To Address Ben Kindel's Status ThursdayThe events and travel delays surrounding forward Ben Kindel's medical episode Tuesday in Utah led to an optional skate Wednesday.

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