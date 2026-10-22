Dubas: Ben Kindel Had 'Vasovagal Episode' On Team Plane

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2026 2:45 PM
Updated Oct 22, 2026 2:50 PM
Pittsburgh Penguins' general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas cleared up what happened during Ben Kindel's medical episode on the team plane Tuesday, which prompted an emergency landing and required hospitalization.
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