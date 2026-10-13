Ex-Penguins Goalie Thriving With Jets Amid Connor Hellebuyck Drama
Oct 13, 2026 4:52 PM
This former Penguins goalie has been a nice surprise for the Jets.
During this past off-season, Stuart Skinner's time with the Pittsburgh Penguins ended when he signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets in free agency.
With the Penguins having multiple young goalies, it was not too surprising to see Skinner sign elsewhere this summer. Now, as the Connor Hellebuyck trade request drama continues, Skinner is impressing early on for the Jets.
In three games so far this season with the Jets, Skinner has a 2-0-1 record, a 2.62 goals-against average, and a .920 save percentage. With numbers like these, the former Penguins goalie has been a nice surprise for the Jets early on as Hellebuyck continues to sit out.
Skinner was also very good for the Jets in his most recent appearance on Oct. 7 against the Colorado. During the matchup, the former Penguins goalie stopped 32 out of his 34 shots. This was after he made 34 saves on 36 shots against the Detroit Red Wings in his previous appearance.
It will now be interesting to see if Skinner can keep this kind of play up for the Jets this season. If the former Penguins netminder does, Winnipeg could surprise a lot of people this campaign.
Skinner was acquired by the Penguins from the Edmonton Oilers last season. In 27 games for Pittsburgh in 2025-26, he posted a 12-9-5 record, an .885 save percentage, and a 2.99 goals-against average.
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